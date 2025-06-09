Greta Thunberg planned to get to Gaza.

She was not sailing with hostage negotiators. She was sailing with a camera crew, a handful of terrorist sympathizers, and a boatload of delusion.

The Madleen—this year’s floating circus of moral confusion now intercepted by the Israeli navy—was part of the so-called Freedom Flotilla. On board were Greta, French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, a Turkish activist tied to past flotilla efforts, a Brazilian influencer, a few professional protestors, and just enough aid to fill a news chyron.

They claimed it was a humanitarian mission. But this boat wasn’t about food—it was about framing. It’s about giving Hamas the photo op they crave and Israel the headlines that can do it damage.

Meanwhile, with all the Greta pseudo drama, 55 hostages remain in Gaza. Fifty-five men, women, and children—many of them already dead—ripped from their homes on October 7, held underground, used as bargaining chips, or paraded in front of cameras like war trophies. And yet, not one word from Greta or her crew demanding their release. Not one demand that Hamas stop using civilians as human shields or storing rockets under hospitals. Instead, they point their moral compass squarely at the only democracy in the region.

And here’s the tragi-comedy of it all: people were joking that we should have let the flotilla dock—just for the entertainment. We should have:

-Let Greta and her friends meet the regime they’re defending.

-Let the climate prophet explain her movement to the men who light tires on fire and strap bombs to children.

-Let the LGBTQ allies disembark and wave their rainbow flags.

-Let the women’s rights advocates tour Hamas headquarters—if they’re allowed in without a male escort.

It would be funny… if it weren’t so deadly serious.

This flotilla is not neutral. It is not naive. It is not humanitarian. It is a political weapon designed to undermine Israeli sovereignty, normalize Hamas, and shift global sympathy from the victims of terror to its perpetrators. And it was working. The global media machine was already spinning it: “Greta sails for peace.” No—Greta sailed for Hamas, whether she admits it or not.

Israel had every legal right to intercept that ship. Under international law, during a time of armed conflict, a naval blockade is permitted to prevent weapons and support from reaching the enemy. And yes—Hamas is the enemy. A genocidal, Iranian-backed terror group still committed to the destruction of Israel and the extermination of Jews.

But beyond legality, Israel had a moral obligation to stop the boat. Because this isn’t just a threat to security—it’s a threat to truth. If we let stunts like this go unchallenged, the world forgets what happened on October 7. The hostages are forgotten. The murdered are replaced with martyrs who were never innocent. The line between aggressor and defender is erased.

Greta isn’t brave. She was not breaking a blockade. She broke trust with every real victim of terror, every hostage family, and every Israeli who still has to check the sky for rockets or the ground for tunnels.

She doesn’t get to whitewash Hamas and call it peace.

Let her dock? Of course not.

Let her be exposed for what this is? Absolutely.

Let her lie? Not a chance.