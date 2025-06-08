The family of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker has discovered that Hamas lied to him that he would be released from captivity together with US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander and would soon meet his family, a Channel 12 report revealed on Sunday.

According to the report, the information came after the release of Alexander, who was held together with Zangauker.

On the day of Alexander's release, Hamas told Zangauker that he would also be released from captivity and even told him to pack his belongings before returning to his family in Israel. Matan, who thought the nightmare was close to an end, did not send a message to his mother with the released hostage.

However, after he was ready to return home, Hamas terrorists, sickeningly and barbarically, told him that he would remain in captivity while Edan was released.

It is estimated that the incident caused his mental state to worsen even more. On Saturday, the terror organization published a photo of Zangauker hooked up to an IV infusion after it claimed that intense IDF operations in the area where he is being held were endangering him.