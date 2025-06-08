The IDF has opened an investigation into an unusual incident in which Channel 12 reporter Yigal Mosko used a key to open a locked gate near the village of Deir Dibwan in the Binyamin region and entered the village with his car.

The security forces who rushed to the scene after the suspicious vehicle passed through the gate discovered that it was the well-known reporter who had a key to the military gate.

The IDF Spokesperson replied to Kol Yehudi's request for comment that the military was investigating how Mosko obtained the key. Mosko confirmed that he used a key to open the gate, but refused to disclose its source.

Earlier in the week, the reporter was filmed harassing farmers at a farm that was created after the murder of Yehonatan Deutch, asking them: "Did you hit Arabs this week? Does it make you happy?"