Few people in recent history have had as profound an impact on the entirety of Klal Yisrael as has Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz z”l. Through ArtScroll, he has touched unaffiliated Jews starting to learn about Yiddishkeit and great Rabbanim. The works he initiated can be found throughout five continents, on school desks and the tables of gedolei Yisrael, in five continents and numerous languages. Indeed, many Gedolim have referred to him as “the Greatest Marbitz Torah in Klal Yisrael.”

Anyone who reads the acknowledgements of an ArtScroll sefer will quickly see that the gadol who Reb Meir was closest to, and who truly guided and encouraged ArtScroll, was Hagaon Rav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l, with whom R’ Meir spoke virtually every day. In fact, at a critical juncture, Rav Dovid loaned ArtScroll his life savings so they could continue their work.

When Reb Meir was tragically niftar, Rav Dovid felt that the most meaningful tribute to him was for every member of Klal Yisrael to express his or her gratitude to his work by taking a letter in a Sefer Torah, l’zecher nishmaso. Rav Dovid spearheaded the projects, having meetings, delegating responsibilities, and participating in an event where letters were sold.

But then came Covid. The world - and the project - came to a standstill.

But even when Rav Dovid fell ill, he charged his talmidim with bringing the project to fruition.

And, now, after several fits and starts, they are finally bringing the project to the finish line.

The Hachnosas Sefer Torah is only two weeks away, and the final drive to have every Jew take a letter is underway.

You and your family don’t want to miss being part of this historic project! Just visit GetALetter.org or call (718) 550-7599 (Campaign ID: 60467) today!



A project of Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem (MTJ). All proceeds going to a special fund in MTJ overseen by the Roshei HaYeshiva.