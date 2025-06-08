IDF Radio’s Arab affairs commentator, Jacky Hugi, stirred controversy over the weekend with a post on social media platform X that drew harsh backlash from users.

Hugi wrote in his post: “I wished a friend from Jenin a blessed Eid al-Adha, and he replied: ‘Were it not for this conflict, you would be celebrating with us today.’”

He later clarified that the comment was a nostalgic reference to what he claimed were "shared lives between Jews and Arabs in Arab countries, where Jews also took part in Muslims' holiday festivities."

The post sparked a flurry of criticism, with one popular comment reading: “They would have sacrificed us instead.” Another user added, “There was never good coexistence for Jews in Arab countries. A ‘shared’ Eid? More like offering Jews as sacrifices during pogroms.”

Journalists and public figures also weighed in. One user linked the tweet to the broader debate over IDF Radio's role and tagged Minister Israel Katz, stating: “This is what soldiers are being exposed to.”

The Torat Lechima organization responded: “The IDF Radio is a home to the terrorists, funded by the defense budget.” Another user wrote, “To think you’re an Arab affairs correspondent is a disgrace to the profession. This is the classic Stockholm syndrome.”