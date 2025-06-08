The IDF revealed Sunday morning, following an analysis of documents found during operational activities in the Gaza Strip, that the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Zabar Tafesh Bassal, is an active terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization.

"The terrorist, Bassal, has served as the spokesperson for the Civil Defense for an extended period of time and abuses his role by spreading false and unverified information to the international media, while falsely attributing war crimes to Israel and by presenting fabricated data. This information receives global media exposure and has caused a severe distortion of the reality on the ground," the IDF stated.

"The documents now being revealed prove unequivocally: Mahmoud Saber Tafesh Bassal is a terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization who, as part of his role, serves the purposes of psychological warfare and propaganda.

"The IDF calls on media outlets to exercise caution regarding unverified information published by the Hamas terrorist organization and, in particular, by Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip," the military stated.