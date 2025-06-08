The Gaza-bound flotilla, including prominent figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, is expected to reach the shores of Gaza on Monday. According to reports on Sunday, the activists intend to livestream the anticipated interception by the IDF in an attempt to generate international pressure on Israel.

The vessel, named Maudlin, carries 12 pro-Palestinian activists from the UK, France, Sweden, and other countries. Among them is French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, who previously described the October 7th massacre as a “legitimate act.”

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Thunberg said that participants in the so-called “Freedom Flotilla” are in “high spirits” as they approach Gaza. “We are aware of the risks, but we chose to sail because the real danger lies in remaining silent in the face of genocide,” she claimed. Following an aerial attack on a previous flotilla vessel in international waters near Malta six weeks ago, organizers arranged for a Greek drone and naval monitoring to accompany the current voyage.

Hassan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the “Israeli army is preparing to intercept and seize the vessel using missile boats and Shayetet 13 naval commandos.”

Israeli defense officials have decided not to allow the ship to reach Gaza, despite earlier internal deliberations. As first reported by Kan News on Wednesday, the IDF is preparing to board the vessel, redirect it to Ashdod Port, and detain and deport those aboard.

The flotilla organizers intend to livestream the expected encounter with Israeli forces “to raise global awareness and apply international pressure on the Israeli government.”