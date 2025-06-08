Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay shot at campaign rally

Colombian presidential candidate and senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot during a campaign rally in Bogotá on Sunday night. He is in critical condition, and the suspected shooter has been arrested.

Colombia’s Defense Minister confirmed the suspect was apprehended and said authorities are investigating whether others were involved. Turbay’s wife, María Claudia Terzona, urged the nation to pray for his survival: “Miguel is fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors treating him,” she said.

According to paramedics who spoke to AFP, Turbay was shot three times during the assassination attempt, including twice in the head.

Turbay’s political party condemned the attack, calling it “a threat to the life of a political leader, to democracy, and to freedom in Colombia.” President Gustavo Petro’s government issued a strong condemnation, describing the shooting as “an act of violence not only against Miguel but against democracy itself.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the incident, labeling it “a direct threat to democracy.” In a statement, Rubio said: “The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.”

Rubio added, “Having witnessed Colombia’s progress in building security and democracy over recent decades, the country cannot afford a return to the dark days of political violence. It is imperative to tone down incendiary rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.”