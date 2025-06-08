Ben Gvir demands Netanyahu explain NIS 700M Gaza aid transfer

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide immediate clarification and convene an urgent discussion regarding the funding of the humanitarian aid mechanism for Gaza, Kan Reshet Bet reported over the weekend.

In a letter addressed to Netanyahu following reports that the government approved the transfer of NIS 700 million to the aid mechanism in May, Ben Gvir wrote: “I strongly opposed the transfer of any aid to Gaza while our hostages rot in Hamas tunnels and our heroic soldiers maneuver within the Gaza Strip. Even according to those who support providing such aid—how can the State of Israel, using its citizens’ tax money, including from residents of the Gaza periphery, fund food and supplies for a population that, on October 7, took part en masse in a massacre and rejoiced as our brothers and sisters were slaughtered?”

Ben Gvir further noted that “as early as May 5, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich submitted a decision proposal to the government, described as an ‘urgent security necessity,’ without specifying what that necessity entailed. Unfortunately and surprisingly, the matter was not included in the pre-published agenda, and the discussion was held at the end of the meeting when many ministers had already left. Even then, the subject was not detailed. In recent days, it has become clear that the proposal pertained to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer.”