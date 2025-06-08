So now it’s Boulder, Colorado, and if you need the story again, here it is.

Y’know, the rocky terrain in and around that region was perfect for filming Westerns back in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, and there it was where John Wayne went galloping after bad guys.

It was all so American…nostalgically Americana.

This was also where so many kids crowded into the theaters to catch the action, and if you were a refugee kid you learned when to cheer or jeer with the rest of them, and so from small ways to big ways, you stopped being different, even if you were Jewish, since baseball was the religion that united us all…DiMaggio to Mantle to Aaron Judge.

Or have it like this…Bing to Sinatra to Elvis to the Beatles.

Above all, for many, the Rebbe.

Throughout, there were only two of us who made up the vast melting pot…Jews and Gentiles. We attended synagogue. They attended church.

We got along. We managed our Judeo/Christian values beautifully. Yes, once in a while prejudice reared up, as I covered in my essay,

“Where are the Jewish gangsters when we need them?” A fan favorite because the problem was solved so elegantly, by cracking a few Nazi heads courtesy of Meyer Lansky.

We may look back to those times as an age of innocence. We were not prepared for what was coming.

His name was Mohamed and he came for the Jews of Boulder, Colorado with flamethrowers.

Among the Jewish victims was a man who addressed the situation, locally and nationally, by saying, “They are hunting us.”

Who are THEY? Mostly men named Mohamed, and they came into the country by the millions thanks to Biden’s open border policy.

They came here illegally, but nevertheless, here they are.

They swarmed our neighborhoods and our universities with no knowledge of our Judeo/Christian values, and by use of sharia law they became teachers and students, nothing of which they taught resembling the American Way, but this they knew, how to put forward Jew hatred to stir up a crowd.

They are the hunters. We are their prey.

We will assume that not all Mohameds are alike, that most are simply religious as was the great boxer Muhammad Ali.

But if only 10 percent fall into the category of Jew haters, that leaves it to us to face 100 million hunters.

“They are hunting us,” said the man.

Trump’s travel ban is a welcome development, except that the horses have already left the barn.

This should not be happening in America.

People I talk to are afraid to wear their yarmulkes and stars of David, even after I assure them that it’s not really that bad, that this is just a phase.

Trump’s got our back.

But can Trump pass legislation that outlaws antisemitism here, now and forever? Not even he has the power to stamp out the world’s oldest hatred. `

Overall, let us not panic and start hiding under the covers. They do not have all the options. We’ve got a few ourselves.

Remember what Mark Twain said about us—“Jews are like horses. If they knew their own strength, we should be afraid to ride them.”

Indeed, we do have strength, and as yet unused, but there it is…the power of the vote, which is in the hands of each one of us, powerful yes, if used wisely.

In other words, stop voting Democrat, you fool. Kick the habit that began with FDR but ends up with AOC.

But if you do persist voting Democrat, don’t come whining to me about being hunted. In the end, find your way through Aliya.

