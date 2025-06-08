The FBI Just confirmed what we’ve been saying all along

On June 5, 2025, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a rare and urgent Public Service Announcement. It wasn’t about radicalization in online forums. It wasn’t about foreign operatives targeting American infrastructure. It wasn’t even about domestic political violence.

It was about something much more specific — and much more uncomfortable for many to admit:

Jews are being hunted.

The alert described two separate attacks: one in Boulder, Colorado, where Molotov cocktails were hurled at a peaceful pro-Israel gathering, injuring nine. And another, in which two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed in cold blood after attending a public event.

These weren’t random acts of violence. They were part of a pattern — one we’ve been screaming about for months while the world gaslit us with slogans about “resistance” and “context.”

Let’s be clear: the FBI and DHS aren’t pro-Israel influencers. They don’t run Hasbara accounts on Instagram. They’re not actors in some imagined Zionist conspiracy.

They are the agencies tasked with keeping Americans safe. And they’re now publicly saying what too many refuse to:

The threat isn’t from Jewish communities. It’s to Jewish communities.

For months, we’ve watched anti-Israel rallies turn into antisemitic mobs. Synagogues have been defaced. Jewish students stalked. Holocaust survivors screamed at. And while activists and celebrities pretend they’re the ones living in fear, the actual data — and now, official government alerts — paint a very different picture.

This PSA didn’t go out for mosques. It didn’t go out for Students for Justice in Palestine.

It went out for Jews.

Because we’re not the oppressors — we’re the targets.

This is not a “both sides” moment. This is not a “cycle of violence.” This is hate — old, familiar, and wearing a new keffiyeh.

To every media outlet downplaying Jewish fear, to every university president still “studying the issue,” and to every politician who still can’t say the word antisemitism without a “but” — the FBI just did your job for you.

And to every Jew feeling isolated, gaslit, or afraid:

No, you’re not crazy.

Yes, the threat is real.

And finally, someone with authority is saying it out loud.

There’s one truth this public safety alert can’t say out loud:

There is a place where Jews don’t have to feel like guests.

Where our safety doesn’t depend on press conferences, political trends, or public sympathy.

Where we aren’t “tolerated” — we’re rooted.

That place is Israel.

Our homeland. Our inheritance.

This isn’t a call to run away. It’s a reminder to come home — with eyes wide open and hearts aligned.

Not out of fear, but out of the deep, unshakable truth:

We were never meant to survive at the mercy of others.

We were meant to live with dignity, sovereignty, and strength.

Don’t wait for a headline with your neighborhood’s name in it.

The alert has been issued.

Now it’s your turn to respond.