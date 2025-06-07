No new day would rise had Greta Thunberg set foot in Gaza

Greta Iceberg attempted a fake publicity stunt in Hamastan on her boat The Satanic together with her Hollywood film crew in an attempt to make the greatest Pallywood production ever made.

I am sure the opening scene would have been of this heroine greeted and adored by the same Gazan savages that over 600 days ago gave Israeli hostages, dead, alive, and injured, a completely different reception.

Miss Iceberg wolud not have asked if any of them had greeted the arrival of another European girl, Shani Louk, a 23-year-old German-Israeli citizen, who was raped and murdered at the Nova Dance Festival - by the people Greta adores.

It wasn’t enough for them to kill her there in Israel, a fragment of her skull was found by ZAKA, a holy organization hose heart-wrenching work was to gather body parts for forensic identification so that they can be returned to their families for burial and a closure of sorts.

But not so for Shani and the savages that so cruelly and painfully ended her life.

They needed her as a trophy. So, they piled her naked body in the back of a pick-up truck and drove her into Gaza to be greeted by the same people hoping to greet Greta Iceberg, except Iceberg would not have arrived into Gaza the way that a dead Shani Louk was greeted.

Her arrival was also celebrated but by a rabid crowd hitting and spitting at her naked body, greeting her arrival with shouts of “Allah Akbar!” (God is great).

Would this Greta have asked to meet the teenage Gazan boy who, on 7/10 in 2023, phoned his parents from an Israeli kibbutz on the bloody phone of a girl he had murdered to excitedly tell his parents, “I have killed ten of them with my own hands! Are you proud of your son?” To his family he was a hero.

Is he a hero to Greta Iceberg?

After all, these are the Gazans that she adores.

Would this heroine have proved herself to be a universal rights activist, superior to the Red Cross or the United Nations, to demand to be taken to visit the hostages in the dark, dank fetid Gazan dungeons in which they have been chained and starved for over six hundred tortured nights?

Would she then demand that they all be allowed to sail away with her?

Or do they not exist in her pure moral life?

And had she been filmed with Gazan children would she have thought to see in which subterranean hell the Bibas babies were butchered to death, according to forensic evidence, not with a bullet but with the bare hands of the people she adores?

And would she have asked her Gazan children why they celebrated and spat on the tiny coffins of Ariel and Kfir during the obscene Hamas-Red Cross ceremony we all witnessed on TV?

Now that she is not to set foot in Gaza, will Greta Iceberg ask Israel for permission to visit the sites of 7/10? The burned-out kibbutz homes in which young parents and their tiny children were roped together before being set on fire?

Surely, young Iceberg would love to visit the site of the Nova Dance Festival if only to stare at the pictures of the 380 beautiful young people butchered that fateful night by the Gazan savages she sailed to glorify.

Or will she ask to visit one of the road-side shelters in which those that tried to escape the carnage sheltered until her Gazans arrived to slaughter them with their machine guns and hand grenades?

Surely European Miss Iceberg loves Eurovision. She could meet Yuval Raphael, the girl who overcame a murderous Gazan attack.

Although injured in one of those shelters, her life was gruesomely saved by being buried under the bodies of other less fortunate Israeli boys and girls.

She survived and represented Israel in the European Song Contest in Switzerland only to be vilified and insulted by people like you, Miss Iceberg.

So, no. I do not expect Greta Iceberg to show any universal suffrage.

Her agenda was to paint a false picture in which the Palestinian Arab Nazis are the victims, and the Jews are the perpetrators.

Greta Iceberg and her Satanic visit would not have produced a New Day Will Rise, the optimistic title of Israel’s contribution to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

No new day can ever possibly rise if led by maliciously biased ego-trippers like Greta Thunberg.

Basically, in her immature and egotistical heart, this Greta knows that people in Gaza are not nice people and that there is another malevolent agenda at work which Greta identifies with…

…and we all know what that is called.

Barry Shaw is senior Associate for Public Diplomacy at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies. He is the author of several books including FIGHTING HAMAS, BDS & ANTISEMITISM and ISRAEL RECLAIMING THE NARRATIVE. Barry is also the Host of ‘The View from Israel’, a video show seen on YouTube and Rumble.