Yoav Limor, a well-known critic of Israel’s right-wing government, surprised viewers of Channel 12’s Friday Morning with Galit and Yoav by unveiling a provocative T-shirt targeting National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir during a live broadcast.

The gesture was made in protest of a police directive to halt the sale of shirts and stickers bearing anti-Ben Gvir slogans during the Jerusalem Pride Parade.

The shirt, emblazoned in English with the slogan "FCK BNGVR," was accompanied by a strong statement from Limor: “Ben Gvir has done things a million times worse than these shirts. He is an anarchist within the government. Protest is a legitimate right in the State of Israel—though we may not remain a democracy for long, as they are destroying the judiciary.”

Limor further criticized the enforcement move, saying, “There are more important matters to address. It's embarrassing that the police choose to crack down on protest against the minister. If the Israel Police have any issues, they are welcome to join us in the studio. It's a shame—they're doing holy work.”