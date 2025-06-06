Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader based in Qatar, stated that Hamas is prepared to engage in “serious” negotiations to reach a permanent ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

According to al-Hayya, Hamas did not reject the latest proposal by U.S. envoy Steve Wietkopf, but rather submitted comments aimed at ensuring that Israel would not resume military operations after the hostages are released. He claimed that Israel rejected a comprehensive deal proposed by Hamas that would secure the release of all hostages in exchange for ending the war.

Al-Hayya added that Hamas has responded positively to most proposals since Israel resumed its offensive in March, and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking an agreement due to personal and ideological motives. He also stated that Hamas is willing to transfer governance of Gaza to a national and professional Palestinian body as part of efforts to achieve national unity.

Hamas is a designated terrorist organization responsible for the brutal massacre of over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during its October 7 attack on Israel. The group’s actions, including mass killings, abductions, and other atrocities, have drawn international condemnation. Israel has stated that it will not agree to any deal that legitimizes Hamas or allows it to retain power, citing the need to prevent future attacks on Israeli civilians and Jewish communities worldwide.