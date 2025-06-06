Dozens of haredi extremists broke into the homes of senior executives from the Tel Aviv-based real estate company Aura on Friday night, in response to claims that Jewish graves are located at one of the company's construction sites in Yehud.

The attackers inflicted extensive damage, vandalizing property, throwing bags filled with feces, and physically assaulting family members of the company's CEO.

According to reports, the mob forced its way through the gate of CEO Yaakov Atrahzi’s residence, damaged the intercom system, and wrecked the private yard. A similar incident occurred at the home of the company’s vice president.

The CEO’s family stated that police had been notified in advance of the planned attack and even warned the family, but failed to dispatch a sufficient force to prevent it. No arrests have been made so far.

Aora condemned the incident as a "dangerous escalation," noting that just a week earlier, the graves of the CEO’s parents had been desecrated. "Now, a direct assault has taken place at his home," the company said.

They described the perpetrators as members of radical fringe groups known for using intimidation and disinformation, particularly regarding burial sites, as a form of extortion against developers.

The contested project involves the demolition of ten aging buildings in Yehud and the construction of 444 new residential units, along with commercial and public spaces. Aora emphasized that the work is being conducted legally, with oversight from the Antiquities Authority, which previously carried out excavations and confirmed no evidence of Jewish graves at the location.

CEO Yaakov Atrahzi responded firmly: “Aura will not be intimidated or forced to halt its operations. We will not let criminal groups control the narrative in Israel. We are acting with full legal compliance and deep respect for Jewish tradition and the future residents of this project. Last night’s attack was not a mere protest, it was an organized act of violence against a law-abiding developer. Without our security team on-site, the consequences could have been tragic. I urge the police to take swift action and bring the attackers to justice.”