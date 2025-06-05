Set at the historic Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - one of the most iconic open-air venues in America - Yamim Ba’im, “New Days are Coming,” marks the dawn of a new era in Jewish music and unity. Nestled in the scenic Catskills and known for its sweeping hillside and world-class acoustics, Bethel Woods has hosted some of the most legendary performances in American music history. Now, for the first time, it will become the stage for an unprecedented celebration of Jewish song, spirit, and togetherness. Thousands from across the tri-state area and beyond will gather under the open sky for a night of heartfelt music and unity, on a scale never seen before.

The landmark event will take Jewish music to new heights in upstate New York on August 7th, the 13th of Av - the Thursday evening before Shabbos Nachamu.

The festival is centered on a full-length outdoor concert by Ishay Ribo, whose meteoric rise has redefi ned the landscape of Jewish music, going from humble beginnings to two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and becoming one of the most beloved and influential voices in contemporary Israeli music. Yamim Baeim marks his largest North American performance to date, with guest performances by the legendary Avraham Fried as well as Zusha and Shmuel.

A world-famous musical icon, Bethel Woods is a massive, historic, and breathtaking amphitheater nestled in the heart of the Catskills — a region that comes alive each summer with vibrant Jewish life.

With sweeping lawns, stunning natural surroundings, and state-of-the-art production, it offers a setting of unparalleled beauty and legacy — an ideal backdrop for a night of Jewish music, meaning, and unity.

Yamim Baeim will demonstrate the Jewish community’s strength, spirit, and unity with an unprecedented celebration of authentic Jewish music straight from the soul.

