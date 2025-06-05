In Jerusalem, Israel, a family of six children, ages 7 to 14, all share a bedroom with their father - a living situation that started as temporary but has stretched on for four devastating years.

Four years ago, Chaya Marian fought cancer with everything she had. Her children watched their mother fight through cancer for two endless years, always hopeful, always cheerful, but ultimately lose the fight. What she left behind was a father determined to keep his family together - no matter what it took.

"Ever since my wife died I have tried to fill her shoes, to be Ima and Abba to my children", says Eliyahu Marian, now raising all his children completely alone.

Picture this: A 14-year-old boy trying to study for his bar mitzvah in the same cramped room where his 7-year-old sister sleeps. A father who can't even have a private phone conversation because there's literally nowhere to go. What started as a last resort should not be allowed to continue anymore.

The children are growing. Nachman is already 14 and needs the privacy every teenager deserves. Little Faige, who barely remembers her mother, has never known what it means to have her own space. The family's dignity hangs by a thread.

A critical campaign is now running to raise $75,000 - enough to secure proper housing for this brave family. They're not asking for luxury. Just basic human dignity. Space for children to be children. A chance for a widowed father to have a moment of privacy after four years of grief and struggle.

This isn't just about square footage. This is about giving 7-year-old Faige, who barely knew her mother, a chance at a normal childhood. This is about letting teenage Nachman have the dignity every 14-year-old deserves. This is about honoring the memory of a mother who wanted desperately to take care of them.

The campaign just launched, and every dollar raised brings this family closer to the home Chaya Marian would have wanted for her children. They need us to step in and give them a functional place to live.

The children are getting older and more aware of their situation. How much longer should a 14-year-old boy share a bedroom with his father and siblings? How much longer should a family live without basic privacy?

Right now, caring people are already stepping forward to help. But $75,000 won't raise itself, and this family can't wait much longer.

Four years of sleeping six people in one bedroom is four years too many. Chaya Marian's children deserve better. Eliyahu Marian, who has carried this burden alone since 2021, deserves support from his community.

The choice is simple: Will you be part of the solution that finally gives this family the home they need?

