Representatives from the 46 member states of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers participated in a tribute event marking the conclusion of activities commemorating “Rescue and Liberation Day.”

Deputy Secretary General Bjørn Berge stated: “This day of remembrance, initiated by the exceptional efforts of German Zakharyayev, carries a dual memory: the liberation of Europe from Nazi ideology and the resilience and perseverance of the Jewish people.”

Under the auspices of the German, French, and British delegations, the Council of Europe held a moving ceremony in Strasbourg commemorating 80 years since the rescue and liberation of Holocaust survivors from Nazi tyranny. The event was held on the Hebrew date marking the fall of the Third Reich, a date established through the initiative of philanthropist Gabriel German Zakharyayev.

The ceremony, hosted in cooperation with the US Consulate in France, took place in the Council of Europe’s main hall in Strasbourg.

At the close of the Committee of Ministers’ session, remarks were delivered by the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Mr. Bjørn Berge; Malta’s Ambassador and Chair of the Committee of Ministers, Ms. Francesca Camilleri Vettiger; the Chief Rabbi of Strasbourg, Rabbi Avraham Weill; France’s Ambassador to the Council and former Minister of Education, Pap Ndiaye; the UK’s Ambassador and Committee member Sandy Moss; and Germany’s Ambassador to the Council, Heike Thiele.

Among the attendees were the US Consul General in Strasbourg, Ms. Yvonne Gonzalez, numerous Committee of Ministers members, ambassadors, and public figures.

The event began with remarks from Rabbi Mendel Samama, leader of the “Chemdat Shlomo” community in Strasbourg, who explained the significance of observing “Rescue and Liberation Day” on the Hebrew calendar date marking the surrender of the Nazi regime and the world’s liberation from fear and destruction.

Deputy Secretary General Berge stated: “I stand here with deep emotion and a profound sense of duty as we mark Rescue and Liberation Day. This day of remembrance, born of the extraordinary initiative of German Zakharyayev, carries within it a dual legacy: the liberation of Europe from Nazi ideology and the enduring strength of the Jewish people.”

He added: “The decision to mark this day according to the Hebrew calendar, on the 26th of Iyar, gives it unique meaning — not only as a day of memory but as a symbol of mutual recognition: Europe’s acknowledgment of the Jewish community’s contributions and the deep sense of belonging Jews feel toward European values. It is a tangible expression of shared identity, partnership, and future.”

“This day,” Berge continued, “is not only about remembering the past. It is a call to continue building a Europe in which the Jewish presence is not merely part of its history, but a living, vibrant, and inseparable element of its future. Especially today, with rising antisemitism, we must reaffirm our commitment. Fighting hatred in all its forms is a moral imperative, as is ensuring religious freedom and the safety of all communities.”

“The Council of Europe stands firmly alongside all the communities that make up the human mosaic of this continent. The Jewish community — with its history, culture, faith, and contributions — is an inseparable part of the European vision. On this 26th of Iyar, we say with clear voice: Europe remains and will continue to be a safe and free home for Jews and Judaism. Together, we will ensure that the light of liberation continues to shine for future generations.”

Chief Rabbi of Strasbourg, Rabbi Avraham Weill, said: “Jews commemorate significant events one day later. Our sources say: ‘And on the following day…’ because Jews connect memory with a message for the generations to come. At the Council of Europe, founded to protect peace and human rights after the horrors of World War II, a clear message is heard: the Jewish people live, thrive, and contribute to modern Europe — as citizens, partners, and a moral and spiritual force. We are encouraged by the message voiced by EU state representatives at this central ceremony in the heart of European diplomacy: to persist, with resolve and consistency, in combating antisemitism and securing Jewish life.”

The event concluded with the memorial prayer E-l Maleh Rachamim recited by military cantor Yonatan Blum, the prayer Oseh Shalom Bimromav sung by Rabbi Samama, accompanied by talented musicians Mike Noah and Leo Antoine, and the lighting of three candles by the ambassadors of the UK, France, and Germany.

German Zakharyayev, founder of Rescue and Liberation Day, stated: “Time and again, humanity faces difficult challenges and tests. But when we recall the time when the world — and particularly the Jewish people — were targeted for annihilation, we are obligated to repeatedly express gratitude to the nations of the world and remind them that just as they overcame differences in the past to unite and liberate the world, rebuild from the ruins, and create a new society based on humanistic values, they can do so again today. We pray, give thanks to the Creator, and honor the memory of those who gave their lives. It is our duty to pass on their memory and the value of gratitude to future generations.”

The Council of Europe is one of the first political institutions established in post-WWII Europe to protect human rights. Its two statutory bodies are the Committee of Ministers — composed of the foreign ministers of its 46 member states, represented by their permanent ambassadors — and the Parliamentary Assembly, made up of delegates from the national parliaments.

It is worth noting that on the 26th of Iyar, dozens of memorial services and events were held in 25 countries, including France, Moscow, Argentina, the US, Tunisia, and Sweden. As in every year since the initiative began a decade ago, the central ceremony was held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.