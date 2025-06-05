At a recent conference hosted by the IDF's Technology and Logistics Division, the Research and Development Administration for Weapons and Technological Infrastructure under the Ministry of Defense, and the Israeli Innovation Institute, the Israel Defense Forces unveiled its planned battlefield technologies.

The centerpiece of the event was a program to integrate civilian technologies into military use. These innovations span various fields such as medicine, nutrition, transportation, energy, and smart operational systems. From hundreds of submissions, 15 collaborative projects were selected, each developed in partnership with the IDF to enhance its operational effectiveness in combat scenarios.

The conference featured demonstrations of these joint projects, along with an exhibition allowing attendees to engage directly with the emerging technologies.

Highlights included drones capable of delivering blood units and supplies directly to the battlefield, a helmet designed to mitigate post-traumatic stress symptoms, and an AI-powered physiotherapy system tailored for combat environments.