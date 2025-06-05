The Priestly Blessings: A Divine Gift

This week’s Parsha, Naso, contains the Mitzvah (commandment) of the Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessings). The Kohanim (plural Kohen, priests) are commanded to recite three verses from the Torah which denote the various favors which Hashem bestows upon Bnei Yisrael (Children of Israel). According to custom, this Mitzvah is only performed outside of Israel on Biblical Holidays. However, in Eretz Yisrael (Land of Israel), during the daily Shacharit (Morning Prayer) and Mussaf (Additional Prayer) on Shabbat and Holidays, the sons of Aharon the Kohen walk to the front of the synagogue and, prompted by the Chazan (Prayer Leader), responsively intone the benedictions.

Material Wealth and Its Protection

The first verse of blessing states, “May Hashem bless you and protect you” (Bamidbar 6:24). Rabbi Ovadyah Seforno explains that this is a prayer for wealth and material goods for “If there is no flour there is no Torah. (Avot 3:17)” This constitutes a clear expression of the Torah outlook, which does not frown upon the material goods of this world. Rather, practical wealth is considered a good thing—not because of its intrinsic value, but because it enables one to access the true good.

According to the Seforno, the words “and protect you” are a reference to defense against thieves. Thus, we not only pray that we should obtain material largesse but that it should be shielded from the danger of having it stolen by robbers. In my opinion, this aspect of the Brachah (Blessing) contains a very important life lesson. It is, that all blessings in life that we may merit to attain require Shemira (protection).

The Test of Success vs. Failure

While the primary danger cited by the Seforno is that of thieves, there are many other potential factors that could rob a person of the full benefits of the numerous blessings that might have come his way. In this regard he may, in fact , prove to be his own worst enemy. We frequently read about the tragic downfall of iconic cultural superstars who, after reaching the heights of fame, spiraled downward. They failed to properly appreciate the talents and opportunities they were granted, and lived in a manner that brought about their ruin. Many, in their lust for insatiable physical gratification, turn to drugs and fail to develop the skills necessary to preserve their gifts.

This happens to great singers, actors, athletes, and numerous others who allow their successes to go to their heads; and instead of being humble and grateful to Hashem for the blessings He granted them, take the credit themselves and fall prey to the illusion that they are naturally superior people.

While on this subject we should note that most people will, at various points in their lives, experience failures as well as successes. The question arises, which one is the greater test of one’s character?

In my opinion, success, especially of enormous dimensions, is the greater test of character. When a person experiences a significant setback it inevitably causes him to feel regret and look within. If he is honest he will recognize the foolish behaviors that brought about his defeat and will resolve to correct them. Many people emerge from an experience of failure with a more intelligent and mature outlook on life and apply themselves with great diligence and discipline to the new challenges they encounter. And, as a result of this refinement of character, they now achieve more positive outcomes.

By contrast, success presents a different set of challenges that can test one’s character even more profoundly. Very often, it arouses dormant feelings of greatnessand causes one to desire to indulge in all the hidden fantasies they have held in check until this point. One might easily slide into a lifestyle of gratification, irrational decision-making and insensitivity when dealing with others. Many people have been ruined by the self-aggrandizing emotions that came to the fore as a consequence of what they perceived as “amazing” accomplishments.

That is why the word VeYishmerecha (“And protect you”) is so vital to the blessing of great wealth. For material bounty per se does not constitute the blessing. It is only a means to an end. Whether or not it becomes a blessing depends on the attitude of the receiver. If one recognizes that it is a gift from Hashem and that it must be utilized intelligently, one will do their best to put it to actual beneficial use.

Therefore, if as a result of their good fortune one devotes more time to learning, performing Mitzvot (plural Mitzvah, commandments) and helping others, then they will have converted the wealth they were granted into a real Brachah (Blessing). If, however, it makes them haughty and motivates them to indulge all their desires and thirst for luxuries, it might turn out to have been the opposite of a blessing.

Transforming Curses into Blessings

The Birkat Kohanim has great relevance to our lives today as individuals and a community. At present, Medinat Yisrael (State of Israel) faces great difficulties stemming from the tragic events of October 7, 2023, when a devastating attack shook the nation. This was a fearsome “failure” of tragic proportions. But the key issue is how it will affect us going forward. We have to be humble, recognize the flaws and defective thinking which led to this catastrophe and determine to rectify them and to emerge even stronger.

This will require an attitude of humbleness on all sides, marked by a refusal to seek to exploit the calamity for the sake of political gain. All the various factions need to be able to renounce baseless hatred and resolve to work together, and even be willing to sacrifice one’s particular interests for the sake of the welfare of Klal Yisrael (Congregation of Israel).

Let us pray that Hashem will help us. As He did with Bilam in the Torah, who sought to curse Israel but was compelled to bless them. May Hashem convert the Kelalah (curse) into a Brachah (blessing).

Shabbat Shalom.

