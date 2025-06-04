USA Today is facing criticism for its recent feature on Habiba Soliman, the daughter of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who has been charged with federal hate crimes and 16 counts of attempted murder following a violent attack on a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado. Twelve people were injured in the assault, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor. The incident is under investigation as a hate crime by federal authorities.

The article begins by highlighting Habiba Soliman’s personal aspirations, stating, "She moved to the United States with a dream of studying medicine to transform lives." It notes that she recently graduated from high school and was preparing for a medical career when her father's arrest disrupted her plans. USA Today reports that the Soliman family, originally from Egypt and living in the US after moving from Kuwait, now faces potential deportation.

According to a federal affidavit cited in the piece, Mohamed Soliman planned the attack for a year and deliberately waited until after his daughter’s graduation to carry it out. Despite this detail, the article extensively covers Habiba’s academic background, her scholarship from the Colorado Springs Gazette’s “Best and Brightest” program, and her volunteer work at a local hospital. She is quoted as writing in her scholarship essay: "Most importantly, I came to appreciate that family is the unchanging support."

The profile recounts how Habiba Soliman struggled after arriving in the US, learning English and adjusting to a new environment. It notes her efforts to establish an Arabic club at her school and describes her academic progress and community involvement.

The decision to focus on the daughter of the accused rather than the victims has been widely criticized. The White House posted on X: "Any blame for the illegal immigrant terrorist who lit Jewish Americans on fire? She is not the victim here."

The advocacy group Stop Antisemitism commented: "Why are you romanticizing the illegal daughter of a terrorist who tried to kill Jews on American soil?"

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote: "A dozen people, including a Holocaust survivor, were injured in this attack. But the mainstream media profiles the terrorist’s family. Despicable."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer added: "Waiting for your profile piece on the victims of this heinous terrorist attack…oh wait, there is none. This is disgusting, USA Today. Do better."

USA Today’s article also details the family’s immigration status, noting that Mohamed Soliman entered the country on a tourist visa in late 2022 and later sought asylum. His wife and five children are now in custody and may be deported, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

As public reaction continues to unfold, critics are questioning the media’s approach in covering individuals related to suspects of violent acts. The USA Today feature, intended to profile a scholarship recipient, has instead sparked a broader debate over editorial judgment and narrative focus.

Two victims of the Boulder attack remain hospitalized. Federal and local investigations into the incident are ongoing.