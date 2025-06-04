A young Jewish woman is imprisoned under harsh conditions in a foreign country, and her health, both physical and emotional, is deteriorating rapidly.

In response, three rabbis from the rabbinical court of Beitar Illit, led by Rabbi Tzvi Braverman, have issued an emergency call for help.

👉 Click here to fulfill the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim and help save her life.

“To our dear fellow Jews,

We turn to you with urgency and a heartfelt plea: to save a Jewish daughter currently in grave and terrifying distress. She is a member of an important and esteemed family from the city of Beitar Illit…

"This young woman, unfortunately, found herself imprisoned in a foreign country under extremely difficult conditions. Her physical and emotional state is rapidly deteriorating, and the danger to her is great and ongoing.

"In our investigation of the case, we learned that her family is God-fearing and upstanding, and the circumstances that led to her imprisonment are heartbreaking. Their financial situation is extremely dire, and they are unable to even begin to fund the legal and logistical expenses needed to help her.

"The only way to secure her release is through a significant amount of money - a true Pidyon Shvuyim [Torah commandment to free Jewish captives] of the highest order…We therefore turn to our dear brethren - open your hearts and help save a Jewish daughter who is in immediate and pressing danger. Every moment counts and could be the one that brings her release and return to freedom.

"May it be G-d’s will that you merit success, salvation, and great joy, and may you be counted among those who restore souls to life.”

