Imagine escaping Hitler’s gas chambers only to be burned in an act of murderous antisemitism on the streets of America, the land of the free.

That is what happened on Sunday in Boulder, Colorado, when an evil person attacked a group of older and elderly Jews engaged in a march to call attention to the plight of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Twelve people were injured, including eight who had to be hospitalized, one of whom is an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

This was not a demonstration in support of the war in Gaza or the Israeli government. The organizers of the ‘Run For Their Lives’ events, which included Sunday’s march, write on their website, “Focus on humanity. This is about innocent children, women, the elderly, and other civilians being held by terrorists—not about the war.”

It would be incorrect to say none of this mattered to the terrorist who came with Molotov Cocktails and a flamethrower. He chose his target deliberately after a year of planning and online research. His victims were guilty of two crimes: Being Jews and believing that the hostages are human.

Like the terrorist who murdered the two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington DC less than two weeks ago, the Boulder terrorist shouted “Free Palestine” as he attempted to murder innocent Jews. The attack, as horrible as it was, could have been even worse, because the terrorist originally planned to carry out a mass shooting, a plan that was foiled when he could not obtain a firearm due to his illegal immigration status. Instead of talking about eight people being hospitalized, we could easily have spoken about eight or more fatalities.

These two attacks, coming a week and a half apart, are the result of the out-of-control antisemitism unleashed by the October 7 massacre, raging across the West. This antisemitism has continued to be fuelled by the flood of propaganda and lies against Israel from UN officials like Tom Fletcher, who appears to have a pathological need to spread lies involving numbers of ten thousand or greater when it comes to Israel, and by the mainstream media, which rushes to report every lie told about Israel no matter how many times those reports are proven to be completely false.

Fletcher, who made up the lie that 14,000 babies would die in 48 hours during an interview with the BBC the same week as the DC shootings, could not restrain himself from telling more lies just a week after he was caught telling the first lie, going on to claim in an interview with CNN that there were 10,000 trucks full of food waiting outside of Gaza. Not only was that a gross exaggeration, but it was the UN that was refusing to use the hundreds of trucks waiting to bring food into Gaza, not Israel, a fact he did not mention.

On the day of the Colorado attack, media outlets reported a claim made by Hamas that the IDF opened fire on Gazan civilians at one of the new aid distribution centers in Gaza. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) quickly published videos proving this to be a total lie, but by then the propaganda had spread around the world thanks to a mainstream media that refuses to treat the claims of genocidal terrorists- who always lie - with any scepticism, whatsoever.

A year and a half of lies, of defending antisemites, Jew-killers, and Nazis, has taken its toll on society. It is no longer unthinkable that Holocaust survivors can once again be burned in America. It is no longer taboo not only to hate Jews, but to want to commit mass genocide against them. When calling for another Holocaust becomes the norm on college campuses across the country, when the media consistently takes the side of people calling for the murder of Jews, not only in Israel, but in the US, this is the inevitable result.

Ultimately, this scourge is what the US government is belatedly fighting in its crackdown on antisemitism on college campuses. This scourge is what those in the media and college campuses who defend the right to terrorize Jews and call for the murder of Jewish students in the name of “free speech” are fighting to protect. When “pro-Palestine” protestors hold up signs calling Jewish students Hamas’s “next targets,” this is exactly what they mean.

Antisemitism is out of control in the West. If it continues to rage unopposed, all will burn, all of society will burn, not only the Jews.