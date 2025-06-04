Iran's Supreme Court has sentenced a man accused of spying for Israel to death.

The alleged spy was accused of transporting the equipment used to carry out the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh was killed when his car was ambushed on a highway outside Tehran in November 2020.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling his elimination an act of "state terrorism."

Initial reports claimed Fakhrizadeh was gunned down by a remote-controlled machine gun. In 2021, The New York Times reported that the scientist was killed by a robot.

In 2022, Iran sentenced nine people to death in connection with the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.