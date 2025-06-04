Six years ago Greta Thunberg, the environmental icon who had seduced everyone (the Pope, Macron, the media, the UN), sailed towards America. Greta sailed with Pierre Casiraghi's catamaran “Malizia II” towards the Climate Action Summit in New York.

Casiraghi is the younger son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover and the grandson of King Ranier and Grace Kelly of Monaco and on the management committee of the Yacht Club, very rich in sponsors: Rolex, Credit Suisse, Hermès, the luxury group LVMH and BMW, known for its cars of a not exactly eco-friendly range.

So six years ago, Greta, the hypocritical climate amazon, set sail for New York with a multimillion-dollar team, while the transfer of her entourage (as well as the return flight of the entire team) took place on CO2-emitting scheduled flights.

Now the Swedish preacher has set off on a sea voyage again: Greta has set sail from Catania, Italy, on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's sailing ship "Madleen" as part of a naval protest against the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Supporting her were our members of Italia left.

Meanwhile, in the United States, an Egyptian threw a Molotov cocktail at a peaceful demonstration in favor of Israeli hostages. He shouted "Free Palestine" while burning a Holocaust survivor. This was ten days after a couple leaving the Washington D.C. Jewish Museum was murdered by another Jew-hater shouting "Free Palesine."

Also on board with Greta are the famous French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan and the actor Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones" and "The Three-Body Problem"), who is lending himself to this cynical propaganda stunt cloaked in "humanitarian" commitment.

Rima Hassan said that Hamas did not kill the Bibas brothers, after having started her career in the "Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" of the French giant L'Oréal (which then kicked her out for her anti-Semitism).

Is anyone on the left feeling ashamed?

Israel prevented Rima Hassan from entering the country. A trip to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and the government put her back on the first plane to Paris, where she was able to continue the Intifada between the Sciences Po amphitheater and the banlieue of Saint Denis.

Greta's Sweden has just launched an investigation into the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ecologists in France have long been infiltrated by Islamists. A few days ago it came out that the chief of staff of an environmentalist mayor is the director of a Koranic school. In Strasbourg, the mayor (feminist, woke and ecologist) Jeanne Barseghian has just had her picture taken with a map that does not mark Israel and surrounded by Islamists in keffiyehs.

In Belgium, the Greens are accused of being "the relay of political Islam". The vice-president of the Greens, Rajae Maouane, is accused of anti-Semitism.

A candidate for the English Green Party, Mothin Ali, shouted "Allahu Akbar!" after being elected to Leeds city council.

Green Party candidate Kefentse Dennis praised a “pro-Palestine” demonstration that interrupted a Holocaust memorial march. In Auschwitz. After all, Gaza is the new Auschwitz, to hear these clowns who have not noticed who started the violence in Gaza in 2023 and in Germany in 1941.

In Scotland, the Greens kick out party members who attack Hamas and Hezbollah.

In Germany, the Green-linked foundation, Heinrich Böll, sponsors conferences with Hamas terrorists.

The mayor of Strasbourg himself has arranged for 2.5 million euros to be funded for the construction of a huge Turkish mosque at the behest of Green Mayor Jeanne Barseghian. With 44 meters of minarets, 28 domes, a prayer room for 3,000 worshippers and another outdoor space for 2,500 people, it aims to be “the largest mosque in Europe.” And where else but Strasbourg, home to one of the two wings of the European Parliament, the city of the Cathedral of Our Lady and whose National Library houses one of the first copies of the Gutenberg Bible from 1455?

In Mannheim, where police officer Rouven Laur was stabbed to death by Afghan Islamist and asylum seeker Sulaiman Ataee on May 31, a year ago, and Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger was seriously injured, Greta said in front of 700 protesters: “F*** Germany! F*** Israel!”.

In Germany, Greta is classified by the police as “potentially violent” after she was caught with a keffiyeh around her neck shouting “crush Zionism” and marching under the slogan “Sinwar we will not let you die.”

The Swedish useful idiot of this new flotilla wants to stage a violation of the blockade of Gaza, which is intended to prevent armed support for Hamas. (Gazans are free to leave via airports and food does not enter by boat either, ed.)

Journalist and Middle East expert Tobias Huch predicts with a certain irony on X that Hamas could increase the number of hostages: “Greta is sailing towards Gaza. I hope Israel lets this ship of clowns dock. No controls, let it sail and then they can do what they want. After 24 hours, the clowns will leave or Hamas will have new hostages.”

If he were alive, Vittorio Arrigoni would be on board with Greta and Rima. He made no secret of how he despised the Israelis and had himself photographed with the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. Too bad Arrigoni was tortured, strangled and killed in Gaza - not by the Israelis he despised, but by a group of those Islamic fanatic jihadists that these useful idiots defend so much. The death of the Italian pacifist was the first murder of a foreigner in Gaza since the Islamic movement took power in 2007.

There is a West out there, out of its mind.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in other publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.