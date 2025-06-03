President Trump’s press secretary responded to questions about reports that Israeli tanks are firing on Palestinians who are trying to get aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, with many arriving at the hospital with gunshot wounds, and some have died.

She said that “the President is aware of those reports and we are currently looking into the veracity of them, because unfortunately unlike some in the media, we don’t take the word of Hamas with total truth. We like to look into it when they speak.”

“Unlike the BBC,” she continued, “who had multiple headlines about Israeli tanks killing various numbers of civilians and then they found out that they had to correct and take down their entire story, saying ‘we reviewed the footage and couldn’t find any evidence of anything’.”

“So we’re going to look into the reports before we can confirm them from this podium, before we take action, and I suggest that journalists who actually care about truth do the same to reduce the amount of misinformation that’s going around the globe on this front,” she concluded.