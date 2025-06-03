Red Alert sirens were activated in central Israel and the Galilee after the IDF identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

The IDF stated, "Sirens sounded in several areas in Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen. The details are under review."

The IDF later confirmed that the missile was intercepted; two pieces of shrapnel fell in Modi'in, causing damage but no injuries.

Shortly before the attack from Yemen, two rockets were fired at northern Israel from Syria, setting off sirens in the southern Golan Heights. The rockets struck in open areas.