MDA: Omer was a standout volunteer who saved many lives

Magen David Adom (MDA) announced that Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, one of three Givati Brigade soldiers who were killed in an explosion in the Gaza Strip recently, was one of the medical first response organization's volunteers.

“Magen David Adom mourns the death of IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, z"l, an MDA emergency medical technician volunteer who was killed yesterday (June 2) in an explosion in a minefield in Jabaliya. Omer, a resident of Ma’ale Adumim, started in MDA as a youth volunteer in 2018 at the MDA station in his hometown. While studying at AMIT Eitan High School in Ma’ale Adumim, he successfully completed MDA's First Aid Instructor course in 2020, training and mentoring new youth volunteers in the organization. After high school, while studying at the Elisha pre-military academy, he continued his training in MDA and completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course, serving as a first responder,” announced Zaki Heller, MDA Spokesperson.

Omer Van Gelder was 22 at the time of his death. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, a sister — also an MDA volunteer — and his partner. He was laid to rest today (June 3) at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery, accompanied by his family and many friends.

His fellow MDA volunteers described Omer as a standout volunteer, beloved and dedicated, who touched, influenced, and saved many lives during his years of volunteering in MDA.

Arbel Cohen, EMT and member of the MDA National Youth Council, eulogized him: "It’s hard for me to speak of Omer in the past tense. I met him at the beginning of our volunteering in MDA, and we quickly became close friends. He was always the first to help, always with a smile on his face. He had a great sense of humor and even used it in the medical care he provided, always professionally. He was deeply dedicated to everything he did — both in MDA and during his military service. Omer always looked for ways to lead, command, and guide the next generation. He will be sorely missed at the Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim MDA stations and across the entire organization. May his memory be a blessing."

Eli Bin, MDA Director General, said: "The State of Israel has lost a first-class fighter and commander, and the Magen David Adom family has lost a talented and exceptional volunteer whose mission in life was saving lives and helping others. We mourn his passing and send our condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be missed by all of us. May his memory be a blessing."