President Trump announces, 'This President has your back'

The White House reaffirmed President Donald Trump's uncompromising stance on Iran's nuclear program. During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "The President made his position very clear on Truth Social last night and he couldn’t be more clear and I would reiterate that’s his position. Special envoy Witkoff sent a very detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime that the President hopes they will accept, and if not they will face grave consequences, as the President himself has reiterated.

She added that, "The President has made a very clear as he said in his statement yesterday that these antisemitic acts of violence do qualify as terrorism. He does not want to see terrorism or violence of any form taking place in the US. As for specific terrorism and antisemitic acts of violence and those that are targeting Jewish Americans, this administration has done more to combat that violence than any administration in history. One incident is one too many. That is something that the previous administration was not willing to say. This President will stand up for Americans of all religions, of all faiths, of all creeds, and we will continue to look at policy measures and actions that we can take in addition to the actions that have already been taken to curb this antisemitic violence. To Jewish Americans at home, across the country, this President has your back."