In a press briefing on Tuesday evening, IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin addressed the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip and the recent loss of three Givati Brigade soldiers in Jabalia.

General Defrin detailed the circumstances surrounding the soldiers' deaths, stating that terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft within a building and planted explosives. He emphasized that the tunnel was active and used for terrorist activities, with its entrance located inside a destroyed structure near a main route. IDF forces are actively operating to clear and secure the area.

Expanding on the broader military campaign, Defrin noted that nearly every other house encountered is booby-trapped, necessitating their demolition. He affirmed that operations are proceeding according to a structured plan aimed at returning hostages and dismantling Hamas's governance.

"We have expanded our maneuver in Gaza to additional areas. So far, we have eliminated hundreds of terrorists and will continue to pursue Hamas leaders wherever they are, both inside and outside Gaza," he stated.

Regarding humanitarian aid, Defrin reported that Hamas's grip on governance is weakening. A new food distribution mechanism has been implemented, delivering tens of thousands of food packages directly to residents daily, thereby undermining Hamas's control. IDF forces are operating near these new distribution centers to ensure aid does not fall into Hamas's hands.

He added, "The plan is proving successful. Residents understand that Hamas is attempting to prevent them from receiving aid, and Hamas is trying to disrupt the delivery of assistance to Gaza's residents."

Addressing accusations from Hamas regarding IDF strikes on civilians, Defrin acknowledged the criticism over the time taken to investigate such incidents but stressed the importance of accuracy and truthfulness in reporting. He stated, "I am aware of the criticism about the time it takes to investigate events, but credibility is critical. I will not report half-truths. We owe the truth to our reservists operating there."

Concerning Hamas's claims of mass casualties in Rafah, he remarked, "Hamas's numbers are exaggerated. The warning shot we fired this morning did not, to our understanding, result in such a number of casualties. We will get to the bottom of the truth."