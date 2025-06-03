French authorities have arrested three Serbian citizens on suspicion of involvement in the vandalism of Jewish institutions in central Paris over the weekend.

The investigation is examining whether the suspects acted under the direction of a foreign entity, reportedly Russia, as part of a broader effort to destabilize French society. According to Le Figaro, investigators are exploring the possibility that the perpetrators were operating under orders from a foreign state, reminiscent of past incidents attributed to Russian interference in European affairs.

Sources close to the probe said that while definitive proof has not yet been established, "foreign involvement cannot be ruled out."

The incident occurred on Saturday night when several sites connected to the Jewish community in the Marais district were defaced with green paint. Targets included the historic Synagogue de Tournelles, affiliated with the Union of Jewish Communities and serving both Ashkenazi and Sephardic congregants, a Holocaust memorial, and a kosher restaurant.

The damage was discovered around 5:15 a.m. by a routine police patrol.

Arthur Weil, mayor of central Paris, condemned the act, warning on social media platform X: "We know where such ‘militant’ acts begin, but not where they end." His remarks reflect growing concerns about rising antisemitism in the area.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed deep shock over the attack and noted his personal connection to the targeted synagogue: "I was horrified by the assault on Jewish institutions in Paris during Shabbat - including the historic synagogue in the Marais district, founded by my great-grandfather, Rabbi Yoel Herzog."

President Herzog stated that he had spoken with the CRIF leadership and heads of the French Jewish community to convey his support. He urged French authorities "to act swiftly and decisively to prosecute the attackers and protect the Jewish community from all manifestations of hatred and violence."