Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday the appointment of Lt. Col. (res.) Avichai Tanami as his special coordinator for addressing the issue of hilltop youth in Judea and Samaria.

The appointment is part of Minister Katz’s policy shift, which includes ending the use of administrative detention orders against residents in Judea and Samaria.

The decision followed a series of professional consultations involving the National Security Council, the Attorney General's Office, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and various government ministries, during which alternative strategies to deal with the phenomenon were discussed.

“We are putting in place normative, alternative tools to address the issue, instead of relying on the draconian measure of administrative detention orders, which I have abolished and firmly oppose,” said Minister Katz.

“I wish Avichai great success in his new role. We will provide him with all the necessary resources to ensure the issue is addressed in the most effective, appropriate, and respectful manner,” he added.

Tanami, an educator and former member of the elite Sayeret Matkal unit, responded to the appointment by saying: “I thank the Defense Minister for his support and trust. I take upon myself this national mission with reverence and deep sensitivity, given the complex human considerations involved.”