Bat-Galim Shaer participated on Tuesday in a special session of the Knesset Education Committee marking ten years since Unity Day was enshrined into law. Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, she reflected on the progress achieved over the past decade.

"From the perspective of ten years and with this day legislated, we feel great satisfaction," she said. "This year the day received notable visibility, with dozens of organizations, authorities, and ministries participating. There’s a real sense of fulfillment because people recognize the need and desire to be part of something larger—unity, in the end. Everyone understands the significance of this day. They know it’s not just a single day but a year-long process that requires hard work. We still have a long road ahead."

Shaer acknowledged, however, that the situation in Israel remains complex. "There is still a gap between the vision and reality. In some respects, the goal still feels distant. There's a discrepancy between what we see on the ground and what’s portrayed in the media."

She expressed concern over the current media narrative: "Unfortunately, most coverage focuses on what’s lacking, rather than what exists. But those who are active in the field, who attend events, who are willing to step outside their comfort zone—that's where the greatness lies. Many are willing to listen to others, to understand that not all the truth is with them, and to hear perspectives from across the spectrum."

Shaer noted a shift in public approach: "We used to fear differences, fear diversity, thinking everyone must be the same. I used to look for those like me, for what felt familiar. Today people are more open—willing to leave their comfort zone and listen to others. That’s a major step forward."

Addressing the sharp divisions in Israeli society, especially around the issue of the hostages, she said: "I’m not convinced these gaps are unbridgeable. First, I want to clarify that I believe we all still share the same goal—at least up until a week or two ago. Everyone wants the hostages returned and to end this with a victory. I don’t think anyone wants to lose. The real debate is about how—should we halt fighting to achieve this, or push harder militarily? That’s a legitimate, serious debate that national leadership must address."

Shaer pointed to the public's frustration over lack of clear messaging: "We aren’t getting answers, neither in one direction nor the other. But the goal remains: restoring security and bringing the hostages home. That’s the government’s responsibility."

She also spoke about the hope that trying times would foster greater unity. "Something has gone amiss. I’m careful here—not to compare pain, and certainly not to judge. Everyone is hurting. We understand that. People are in captivity for so long, soldiers are falling. But ultimately, those soldiers fell so we could bring the hostages home. We are all on the same side. We are one people, all wanting to live here in peace and safety."

Shaer concluded with a personal note: "Like everyone else, I have three sons-in-law in combat. We try to stay together, support each other, and pray for good."

Asked what individuals can do to promote unity, she replied, "Visit the Unity Day website, find an event near you, and step out of your comfort zone to hear different voices. It’s difficult, but possible. That’s what will ultimately bring us together with tolerance."

"There will still be disagreements on certain issues, different thoughts and directions—but it’s precisely that diversity of thought that creates momentum and drives us forward. It requires patience—step by step."