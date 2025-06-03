Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel held a media briefing today (Tuesday) with members of the foreign press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In her statement, she addressed Iran’s nuclear threat, rising antisemitic violence, the humanitarian effort in Gaza, and France’s unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

On Iran Haskel said that, ‎‏“Iran is the single greatest destabilizing actor in the Middle East. it arms, funds and imposes terror on everyone around it. The international community must act now to stop Iran.”

“‎‏The recent IAEA report presents a stark warning: despite countless warnings, Iran is determined to complete its nuclear weapons program. This level of enrichment has no civilian justification and exists only in countries pursuing nuclear weapons,” she added.

‎‏On the Colorado terror attack, she stated that, ‎‏“When Hamas’s lies are being spread, Jews are being attacked. We are shocked by the terrible antisemitic terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, targeting Jews who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas.”

“’Free Palestine’ has become an excuse to kill Jews. Globalising the intifada means globalising violence against Jews. This must be stopped,” Deputy Minister Haskel underscored.

‎‏On humanitarian aid to Gaza, Haskel said that, ‎‏“Israel is currently facilitating the entry of aid to Gaza through two parallel channels: 1 1,000 aid trucks which have already entered Gaza from Israel since May 19 and The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), which began operating this week and has already distributed seven million meals in tens of thousands of aid packages.”

“‎‏This direct aid, bypassing Hamas, is changing the situation on the ground and weakening Hamas’s grip on the population. ‎‏The sad part is the UN's conduct, which is is refusing to collect nearly one hundred aid trucks that are waiting on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom. Even worse, the UN is actively fighting against GHF and its efforts. One must ask: does the U.N. really care about the people in Gaza, or is it focused on feeding Hamas and its war machine?,” she added.

‎‏On France’s recognition of a Palestinian state, Deputy Minister Haskel concluded, ‎‏”Unilateral actions may lead to unilateral actions on Israel’s part too”.

https://youtu.be/tFAqr4x5GG0?si=2e0xqWGuIUe8iaQG