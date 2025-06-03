Betar USA was on the ground this week following the terror attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado, where members protested and shared two messages, one for the Trump administration and another for the local Jewish community.

“It’s time for Jews to arm themselves; nobody is coming to save us. Every Jew a .22, stay alive with a 45. The attacks in DC and Colorado could have ended very differently had a Jew shot back. One hundred years ago, Zeev Jabotinsky pleaded with Jews to arm themselves and crush the weak image of Jews as an easy target. When our enemies know that gentile fire will be met with Jewish fire, they will think twice,” said Jon Mantell, CEO of Betar USA.

Mantell went on to call on the Trump Administration to expedite the mass deportation of pro-Hamas illegals, which he called “ticking time bombs.”

“We welcomed President Trump’s recent Truth Social post calling for illegals like Mohamed Sabry Soliman to be deported, but calling upon him to immediately speed up the process. Months ago, Betar provided a comprehensive list of these people to the White House. Moves need to be made to get these ticking time bombs off our shores before they can do more harm. The intifada has been globalized, and its target is the total genocide of Jews everywhere. President Trump must take action before it’s too late.”

Betar shared a list of hundreds of illegal Hamas agitators with the Trump Administration earlier this year; to date, according to the organization, only a handful have begun the deportation process.

Mantell ended with a final call to the Jewish community of Colorado and elsewhere: “Those who can leave the diaspora must do so immediately. The greatest manifestation of Zionism is making Israel your home. There is no safer place on earth for Jews than the State of Israel, where we can freely defend ourselves by ourselves.”