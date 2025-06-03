The BBC’s Storyville series has acquired global rights to the Israeli documentary The Jackal Speaks, offering direct access to Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, also known as Carlos the Jackal. The film is set to air on June 3, 2025, and features the convicted terrorist recounting his story from a French prison cell.

Originally produced by Israel’s public broadcaster KAN 11, The Jackal Speaks drew international notice following its premiere. Created by Israeli filmmakers Yaron Niski and Danny Liber and produced by Kuma Studios, founded by Elad Kuperman and Shira Margalit, the documentary explores the life of a figure involved in several high-profile attacks in the 20th century.

The BBC’s acquisition underscores the growing international interest in Israeli documentary work. Lucie Kon, executive producer at BBC Storyville, described the film as “a powerful and sobering reminder of the global consequences of radical ideologies."

The film includes ten hours of previously unheard audio recordings from Carlos himself, spanning his early years in Venezuela, his radicalisation, operations across Europe and the Middle East, and interactions with figures such as Gaddafi and Bin Laden.

Gili Gaon, Head of Documentary at KAN, expressed pride in the international collaboration: “As a public broadcaster, we are proud to support impactful and thought-provoking documentaries that not only spark public conversation but also leave a lasting historical imprint. A collaboration with the BBC is a tremendous honor."

The BBC will air The Jackal Speaks via its Storyville platform on Tuesday.