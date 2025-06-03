Strike on terrorist near weapons storage facility IDF Spokesperson

IDF troops, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, continue operational activity against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, dismantled weapons storage facilities, tunnel shafts, and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites both above and below ground.

Yesterday (Monday), IDF troops struck a Hamas terrorist in a structure adjacent to a weapons storage facility affiliated with the organization. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified in the weapons storage facility adjacent to the location of the strike.

IDF troops dismantled a combat center, where terrorist infrastructure sites, enemy ambush positions, and explosive device zones were identified.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, tunnels, and underground infrastructure. These targets posed a threat to the troops operating in the area.

"IDF troops are continuing to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the security of Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.