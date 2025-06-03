Author and Radio Show Host Michael Medved reminds us that history often repeats itself. In this case, a country in political division. In the film version of his bestselling book, The American Promise, today: “The first 50 years of America were marked by both rapid expansion and deep uncertainty. As featured early in the film, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, once united against the English, became bitter rivals as the nation split into political factions.

We recently spoke about the film. He hopes the film inspires hope and a feeling of gratitude and as he said, “possibilities of reconciliation” among Americans today.

He actually was going to name the book, “The Invisible Hand.”

We also discussed the importance of learning historical facts, because while we think we are living in uncharted times, we learn from scholars like Pulitzer Winner Joseph Ellis and entertainers including Pat Boone and Kevin Sorbo, we are reliving patterns of bitterness that turn to success with a pattern of “happy accidentals.” He shared how fascinated he was that Academy Award winning Actor, Richard Dreyfuss, spent six hours discussing civics, citing the need to empower future generations with the critical-thinking skills they need to fulfill the vast potential of American citizenship.

The history of the American experiment is a fabric woven of countless instances of improbable, unimaginable events. Whether it is the supernatural protection that surrounded George Washington - the Father of our Country - throughout his life, the mysterious weather conditions that favored the movements of the Continental Army at critical battlefield junctures or the unique, longstanding success of a revolution unlike any other in recorded world history; it is difficult, nearly impossible to explain the outcome of any of these, and so many more events like them, without allowing for divine intervention. In his first inaugural speech, President George Washington described it as, “the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men.”

Medved offers an array of events that were either lucky or by design. The number of the events and their beneficial effect on our country allows one to ponder the question: Is it chance or design? As both of us are observant Jews, we can agree that faith plays a huge role in historical events. As a fan of his movie critiques and knowledge, I had a great time discussing Hollywood history. He was reviewing the latest Mission Impossible film on the day he spoke and pointed out that Hollywood today doesn’t create entertainment that the public remembers five years later. He also pointed out how everyone should watch Mr. Smith Goes To Washington as the film just as timely today as when it was made.

His show, The Michael Medved Show , is syndicated from his home station, KTTH in Seattle, and is also available via Cable Radio Network 's channel CRN1. Medved’s columns on politics and media appear frequently in USA Today. He is the author of 14 bestselling books. A few trivial facts about Medved includes that he was the starting second baseman on the Elders of Zion softball team that upset all expert predictions in 1986 by winning the championship trophy in the LA Jewish League.

The film debuts June 9th in movie theaters, after a red carpet premiere at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The film’s screenings are part of celebrations in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The American Promise will be in theaters for three days across America. It includes a large cast and filmed on location across the country and the United Kingdom, The American Miracle stars Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Nicole C. Mullen, Cameron Arnett, and James Arnold Taylor, along with authors and scholars Joseph Ellis, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert P. George, Akhil Reed Amar, Lord Andrew Roberts and Jana Novak, among many others.