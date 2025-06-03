The United Nations on Monday renewed its call for the immediate and unconditional release of dozens of aid workers and staff from various organizations who remain in the custody of Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen, some of whom have been held since 2021.

In a strongly worded statement, the UN marked one year since what it described as the arbitrary detention of personnel from the United Nations, NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities. The statement also highlighted detentions that took place earlier this year in January.

The UN reiterated its condemnation of the death of a World Food Programme staff member who died while in Houthi detention earlier this year. It called for an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation into the incident and demanded accountability from the Houthi authorities, who have yet to provide an explanation.

"The continued arbitrary detention of our colleagues is a profound injustice against those who dedicate their lives to providing life-saving assistance and support to the people of Yemen," the UN stated. It warned that these actions are further impeding humanitarian operations and obstructing mediation efforts aimed at achieving peace.

The international body also emphasized its solidarity with the detainees and their families, acknowledging their critical work and the challenges faced by their loved ones. The UN urged the Houthis to act with compassion during the period of Eid al-Adha and end the ongoing suffering by releasing those held.

"The United Nations will continue to work through all possible channels to secure your safe and immediate release," the statement said, addressing the detained individuals directly. It also appealed to member states and international partners to maintain pressure and advocacy for their release.

The detentions, which began in 2021 and have continued sporadically, have drawn widespread international condemnation and are seen as a severe breach of humanitarian principles.