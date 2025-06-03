The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is conducting a war crimes investigation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Toronto Star reported Monday.

The investigation, which began quietly in early 2024, was confirmed to the Star by the RCMP but without disclosure of its scope or further details. The police force declined to elaborate, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing probe.

Unlike its highly publicized investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the RCMP has not launched a hotline, published media materials, or taken other public steps to collect evidence from witnesses regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This initiative falls under Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program, a collaborative effort involving the RCMP, the Department of Justice, and other federal agencies. The program is designed to prevent Canada from becoming a haven for individuals accused of committing atrocities abroad.

According to the Department of Justice, such investigations are sometimes initiated when there is evidence of war crimes and a significant community in Canada connected to the conflict, allowing for evidence collection. Canadian citizens who served in the Israel Defense Forces, as well as Israeli nationals residing in Canada, could be particularly exposed to scrutiny under this framework.

The RCMP told the Star that it evaluates allegations impartially and that its investigations are tailored to each specific situation. It did not comment on what prompted the probe’s launch.

The investigation comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and Israel, with Canadian officials criticizing recent Israeli military actions in Gaza and settlement activity in Judea and Samaria. A joint statement from Canada, the UK, and France in May condemned Israel’s military expansion and warned of possible sanctions, while also urging Hamas to release remaining hostages.