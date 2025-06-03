The Israeli governing coalition is facing mounting internal discord following the lapse of the Shavuot deadline imposed by haredi parties for progress on the contentious conscription bill.

In the aftermath of the deadline, leaders of the haredi factions are anticipated to confer with their respective rabbinic authorities to chart a course of action amid the continued legislative impasse. The political leadership must now weigh two consequential options: exiting the coalition—a move that could precipitate early elections—or endorsing a continued negotiation process on the proposed draft law.

On Sunday, the sons of the Gerrer and Belzer Rebbes convened with Rabbi Dov Lando, a prominent authority within the Lithuanian (non-Hassidic) Torah world. According to reports, the Gerrer representative conveyed a stance advocating immediate withdrawal from the coalition, while the Belzer emissary urged restraint and supported ongoing discussions to avert a government collapse.

The Shas party similarly addressed the issue on Sunday, stating that it will announce its formal position on the matter following the holiday period.

Concurrently, individuals close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly applying significant pressure on haredi representatives to postpone any definitive action. Their objective is to maintain governmental stability through the Knesset's summer recess.

A pivotal meeting is slated for Tuesday, during which the Prime Minister's envoys are expected to seek an additional extension from haredi parties to allow more time for drafting the conscription legislation.