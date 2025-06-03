Paperwork with the word "USAID" was found in the car of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who was accused of allegedly throwing the explosives at the attack in Boulder, Colorado.

According to Fox News, an arrest affidavit said that officials found the paperwork with other paperwork with the words "Israel" and "Palestine" in addition to a red gas container and rags.

"He specifically targeted the ‘Zionist Group’ that had gathered in Boulder having learned about the group from an online search," the affidavit stated.

Authorities said that the suspect told law enforcement officials that he would conduct the attack again.