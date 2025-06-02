The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory on Monday evening in the latest attack by the Houthi rebel group. IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

The attack occurred shortly after the end of the Shavuot holiday. Red alert sirens were activated in many localities in central Israel in response to the attack.

Less than ten minutes after the missile launch was first reported, the IDF confirmed that the missile was successfully intercepted.

The Houthis launched another ballistic missile at Israel yesterday afternoon (Sunday), setting off sirens in Jerusalem and other areas. That missile was also intercepted.