During the Kfir Brigade’s activities in Khan Yunis to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure, the troops located over 100 rocket components and military equipment stored in a weapons storage facility in the area.

The troops dismantled the weapons storage facility along with the rocket components stored inside it.

The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, weapons, and military structures used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The troops of the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians.

Earlier in the day, the IDF and ISA struck terrorists who were operating within a command and control center belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Deir al Balah. According to the IDF, the command and control center was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity," the IDF stated.