תיעוד של מפקדי אוגדה 210 בדרום סוריה דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 210th Division, including the 810th Brigade, the 474th Brigade, and the 3rd Brigade, continue to operate in the Syrian arena to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and protect the residents of the Golan Heights.

As part of activities in the security zone in southern Syria, troops from the 810 Brigade located weapons, including several rockets and landmines.

In addition, over the weekend (Friday), the IDF struck in the Latakia area, targeting components of surface-to-air missiles and shore-to-sea missiles that posed a threat to Israeli and international maritime freedom.

IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist infrastructure in the area in order to protect Israeli civilians, and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular.