The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that troops, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, continue operational activity against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

Yesterday (Saturday), IDF troops struck and dismantled the booby-trapped structure from which an explosive device was activated against IDF soldiers on May 20, 2025 — an incident in which Staff Sergeant Danilo Mocanu fell during combat.

Additionally, during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops dismantled tunnel shafts and observation posts that posed a threat to IDF soldiers.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, booby-trapped and military structures, underground routes, sniper and anti-tank missile firing positions that posed a threat to the troops in the area.

IDF troops are continuing to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians.