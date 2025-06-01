תיעוד מעזה: מחבלים נתפסו על חם מעבירים מטענים - וחוסלו דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that troops of the 7th Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division currently operating in the Khan Yunis area as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled approximately 100 terrorist infrastructure targets in joint operations involving the brigade's fire coordination unit, the Israeli Air Force, and the Intelligence Directorate.

The troops identified three terrorists transporting explosives, intending to rig the area with explosives. The troops quickly directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft, which struck and eliminated the terrorists.

The brigade troops, in cooperation with Yahalom unit soldiers, located and dismantled an underground terror tunnel route approximately 30 meters deep and 700 meters long, which was used for terrorist activity in the Gaza Strip.

"IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.