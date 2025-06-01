Mother and son die in house fire in Modiin

A mother and her son died in a fire that broke out this morning (Sunday) in a three-story building in Modiin.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams that were summoned to the scene found the two dead with severe burn marks and signs of violence.

Earlier, a mother and her three children were rescued by firefighters from a burning apartment on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak. The four were evacuated in light condition to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. The investigation into the circumstances of the fire is ongoing.

Firefighter Aviram Mordechai said: "Upon arriving at the scene, we noticed a fire in an apartment on the third floor of a three-story residential building. Firefighters broke into the apartment and searched for any trapped individuals. After a short time, we noticed a mother and three children. We rescued the trapped individuals from the apartment and transferred them to MDA for treatment. Firefighters extinguished the fire and performed smoke release operations," he added.