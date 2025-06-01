More than 200 rabbis and community leaders from around the world gathered this week in Krakow, Poland, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Merkaz Rabbanai Europa (Rabbinical Center of Europe). The event marked a significant milestone in the organization's efforts to support Jewish life and religious leadership across the continent.

In a powerful show of international support, both Chief Rabbis of Israel — Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef (Sephardic) and Rabbi Kalman Ber (Ashkenazi) — traveled from Jerusalem to participate in the commemoration and honor Duvi Honig, a leading advocate for Jewish communities worldwide and Founder of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.

A Global Gathering at the Heart of Jewish History

The anniversary was hosted in Krakow, a city with deep historical significance as a center of Jewish life in pre-war Europe. The conference drew rabbinical leaders and dignitaries from Europe, Israel, and North America, reflecting the unity and resilience of the Jewish people.

Duvi Honig was recognized for his international work promoting religious liberty, community resilience, and economic opportunity. Rabbi Kalman Ber, Chief Rabbi of Israel, said during the award presentation: “Under his leadership, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce has built partnerships between government, business, and faith groups to support vulnerable communities and fight discrimination. “Rabbi Honig has used every resource at his disposal to support others. His work spans continents — protecting rights, creating opportunity, and strengthening our collective future.” His contributions have included supporting Jewish communities affected by war in Ukraine, defending religious practices threatened by European legislation, and securing bipartisan support in the United States for protections against antisemitism while simultaneously stimulating economic support and growth throughout the Jewish communities in Europe, Israel and across the globe.

A Voice for Religious Freedom and Civic Partnership

In his remarks, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of Merkaz Rabbanai Europa, described Honig as “a bridge-builder between faith and society.”

“The work of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce demonstrates that economic power and spiritual values can go hand in hand. Through public policy engagement and advocacy, the Chamber has given voice to Jewish communities in the halls of power.”

Highlighting the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce’s efforts has helped empower the European Jewish community in ways that others haven’t succeeded.

Accepting the award, Rabbi Duvi Honig expressed gratitude and issued a message of unity: “Truly humbled and grateful to receive this recognition from Merkaz Rabbanai Europa, particularly under the leadership of both Chief Rabbis of Israel. This is more than a personal honor — it is a symbol of unity and shared responsibility between the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and Merkaz Rabbanai Europa for the wellbeing of Klal Yisrael.”

“I accept this not as a reward for past accomplishments, but as a charge for continued service. With Hashems help, we will stand united to protect religious freedoms — including the sacred tradition of Bris Milah — and ensure that Jewish communities across the globe are empowered, defended, and inspired by the values of our Torah.”

“Now more than ever, we must work together — across borders, across faiths — to ensure that religious communities are safe, empowered, and heard,” he concluded.

Celebrating 80 Years of Auschwitz-Birkenau Liberation With Israel’s Chief Rabbis

Concluding the mission as the highlight of the event was a memorial visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where the Chief Rabbis of Israel marked 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Hundreds of Rabbonim walked the former concentration camp’s tracks to honor the six million victims and issue a call to action against the rise of antisemitism and religious intolerance in Europe and around the Globe.

As part of the memorial ceremony, Duvi Honig was honored, lighting the memorial flame alongside the Chief Rabbis of Israel, standing together on behalf of Jewry around the globe with a unified message: Never Again. He was honored with the lighting of a candle at Auschwitz in memory of those killed in the Holocaust.

As the grandchild of Holocaust survivors who were imprisoned in Auschwitz, the moment held deep personal significance. Honig described the experience as “an indescribable honor and responsibility,” paying tribute to his grandparents’ legacy and the enduring strength of the Jewish people. “The most powerful response to pain is to rebuild life,” said Israel’s Chief Rabbis in a joint message. “Jewish continuity is our answer.”

As a profound wave of emotion enveloped all present, Duvi recounts the immense honor of being the Guest of Honor for the Rabbinical Center of Europe coincided with the 80th year of Auschwitz’s liberation candle lighting Ceremony together with Israel's esteemed Chief Rabbis, Rabbi Kalman Bar and Rabbi Yitzchok Yosef.

As hundreds of rabbonim made their way to the tracks where countless Jews began their final journey, a powerful silence descended upon all. This solemn journey was momentarily brightened when the tour guide, received a call upon entering Buchenwald, announced the birth of his new Jewish grandchild—a mark of victory over the Natzis and an unexpected spark of life amid remembrances of tragedy.

Immediately after the victorious news 200 Rabbonim began to sing "Ani Mamin," a song of unwavering belief and defiant hope. The melody rose into the air, weaving a tapestry of prayer and remembrance that transcended time. In that moment, the tracks became more than a symbol of loss—they stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of victory and life to the Jewish people.

About the Rabbinical Center of Europe

Merkaz Rabbanai Europa (Rabbinical Center of Europe) is the leading umbrella organization for over 800 rabbis across the continent. It supports religious leaders, promotes religious rights, and advocates for stronger partnerships between European governments and faith communities.

About the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is an international nonprofit organization that connects faith-based communities with economic and policy opportunities. Its work spans education, advocacy, and global partnership development to support the protection and advancement of minority communities worldwide.