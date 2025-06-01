National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated Sunday that he does not support the proposed "Witkoff outline" and believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu erred in agreeing to proceed with the plan.

“I thought the Prime Minister was making a mistake by going along with such a framework. The only hudna [truce] that should be made with Hamas is a bullet to the head,” Ben Gvir said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, adding that, "In the end, I'm not just worried about the hostages, but also about our children and our soldiers,

According to the minister, Hamas would exploit any pause in the fighting to rearm and continue its hostile agenda.

On Friday, Ben Gvir responded to Hamas' position on the Witkoff outline and issued a direct appeal to the Prime Minister. “After Hamas once again rejected the proposed deal, there are no more excuses for anyone to continue this dithering in Gaza. We've already missed too many opportunities. Now is the time to go in with full force, destroy, kill, and eliminate Hamas,” he declared.